This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it is received.
Update, July 21, 5:00 p.m.:
SPOKANE, Wash. - The condition of a man pulled from the Spokane River at Boulder Beach on East Upriver Drive remains unknown.
Witnesses said the man had not been wearing a life jacket and had been yelling about how tired he was.
A woman reportedly went out to try and help him and he pulled her under. She was able to get him off and resurface but the man remained beneath the water.
Previous Coverage:
Tuesday afternoon Spokane Fire and Spokane Police are at Boulder Beach on East Upriver Drive where they pulled a man out of the water.
Officials told KHQ crews on the scene that they found the man and they believe he is in his 20's. His condition is currently unknown.
They are doing CPR on the victim.
First responders do not know if he was wearing a life jacket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.