Forty-one first responders were killed by distracted drivers while on the side of the road in 2018, a 60% increase from 2017 according to the Emergency Responder Safety Institute.
As of May 2019, 21 firefighters have died due to people driving distracted in areas where firefighters are responding to incidents.
Locally, no first responders have been killed in the area this year.
However, first reponders have been hit by vehicles driven by distracted drivers.
Spokane Valley firefighters respond to multiple calls a day. In the history of the department, SVFD has not experienced any deaths from distracted drivers, but they have has some serious injuries and close calls.
The increase in distracted driving comes from drivers taking photos, posting on social media, and texting while passing by a scene, or while in heavy unpredictable traffic.
According to SVFD, in the time it takes a person to glance down for one second at 20 mph, they can travel 29 feet. At 55 mph, a person can travel the length of a football field.
“That’s enough time for a car in front to stop and the one behind not to,” said Spokane Valley Fire Deputy Chief, Shawn Arold. “When first responders are on site responding to an accident, the potential for hitting people instead of another car, is dramatically increased. Our utmost concern is the safety of our Firefighters who are at risk.”
First responders are asking people to put down their phones while driving, and especially when driving through an incident area.
Below are a few tips to keep yourself safe, and others around you when driving near an incident:
- Put your cellphone somewhere you can't see it.
- Silence notifications so you are less likely to check them.
- When traveling with passengers, designate a phone user.
- If you need to use your cell phone, pull over, or wait until parked to check or send messages.
Also, remember to slow down and pull over when driving by an accident.