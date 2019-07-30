First responders are on scene of a car in the Spokane River near Stateline Tuesday morning.
The Spokane Valley Fire Department received a call before 3 a.m. Tuesday. A unit from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office was nearby and arrived on scene first, confirming the vehicle was submerged in the water.
SVFD crews arrived shortly after and began searching the south river bank from the shoreline, but didn't locate any civilians.
Water rescue members entered the water and initially searched the vehicle, determining it was unoccupied. Rescue crews then searched down river to confirm there were no occupants in the vehicle.
Crews later told KHQ a driver had parked their car at the top of a boat launch, and it rolled into the river.
Spokane Fire Departments also responded, but were held in staging until the incident was stabilized.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle will be retrieved later this morning when there's more sunlight.
BREAKING: A car is underwater in on the Spokane River at the State Line. Spokane Valley Fire says nobody was in the car. They tell me the driver called it in just before 3 a.m. saying their car rolled down the boat launch into the water. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/rFv6KzkHr2— KHQ Noelle Lashley (@noellelashley) July 30, 2019