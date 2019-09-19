First responders in Switzerland and Taiwan are just some of the teams from around the world taking part in a new viral trend called the "Tetris Challenge".

Inspired by so-called "Knolling" arrangements, emergency officials have been organizing their equipment in perfect 90-degree angles from each other before photographing the result.

The idea came from a picture published by the Swiss Canton of Zurich Police Department earlier this month, following a tradition of posting everyday-work visuals on their social media accounts every Sunday.

Would be great to see some certain Inland Northwest first responders take on this Tetris Challenge, am I right!?

