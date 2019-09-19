First responders in Switzerland and Taiwan are just some of the teams from around the world taking part in a new viral trend called the "Tetris Challenge".
Inspired by so-called "Knolling" arrangements, emergency officials have been organizing their equipment in perfect 90-degree angles from each other before photographing the result.
The idea came from a picture published by the Swiss Canton of Zurich Police Department earlier this month, following a tradition of posting everyday-work visuals on their social media accounts every Sunday.
Would be great to see some certain Inland Northwest first responders take on this Tetris Challenge, am I right!?
We just couldn't resist taking on the #TetrisChallenge 😬— TheLifeSavingForce (@SCDF) September 14, 2019
By the way, remember, every non-emergency call made to 995 could delay our response to life-threatening emergencies. #995ForEmergenciesOnly
📸: Sengkang Fire Station pic.twitter.com/iaW2tUV6Gs
Altijd al willen weten wat er in onze combi's van noodhulp zit? Kijk dan even mee. #knolling #gearshow #tetrischallenge pic.twitter.com/3HaARNy27Q— Politie Antwerpen (@PZAntwerpen) September 17, 2019