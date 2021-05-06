SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives have arrested 19-year-old Stephen Yohler in connection to the murder of 15-year-old Preston Grzogorek in March, 2021.
Yohler was arrested on Thursday at his home, just 15 minutes away from where Grzogorek was shot and killed. Due to the nature of the crime, SWAT team was called in to assist in the arrest of Yohler.
In March, Grzogorek was shot outside an apartment complex in the 9700 block of east 6th Avenue in the Spokane Valley.
Although the investigation is still ongoing, detectives say that Grzogorek went outside an apartment complex to meet someone. He was then shot outside the apartment complex and later died of his injuries at a nearby hospital. Detectives believe Grzogorek knew the suspect(s) he was meeting.
Grzogorek's older sister Nicole said that she found out on Thursday that her brother did in fact know Yohler, but says she'll never understand how it ever came to this.
"You know how teenagers are, they talk crap to one another. I never thought anything would be serious enough to take a young boy's life, considering he's an uncle, a brother, a son, a friend, I mean, he was only 15 years old" said Nicole.
She says as weird as it may sound, the arrest has made her family feel happy, saying they cried happy tears after learning of the arrest. For the last few months the family has been running a Facebook page dedicated to finding answers for Grzogorek's murder. This arrest signals the first of many answers the family hopes to see regarding the murder.
"We just really wanted some justice for my brother, and the fact that they have made an arrest, and we're getting closer, it just makes me feel really good to know that he's hopefully not going to re-offend, and shoot or kill some other innocent teenage boy. I'm glad they got him off the streets. I hope he sits in there and realizes what he took from every one of us" said Nicole.
Their cousin, Ashley Latta sent KHQ a statement and photo, saying "Preston was the sweetest kid I've ever met. Always there to make sure everyone was okay. He was loved by everyone. He always made sure I was okay and stayed sober and I'm so thankful for that. It sucks I can't thank him and hug him but I'm glad that justice is being served and I hope they sentence him appropriately. I hope this raised awareness on teenage gun violence. It's not cool and it can cause a lot of pain in the end. I love you Preston."
Although police have arrested Yohler as the suspected killer, the investigation into the murder remains ongoing.