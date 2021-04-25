UPDATE APRIL 25 AT 1:00 P.M.:
Grant County Sheriff's Office reports that that the fire was under control around 10:40 a.m. Sunday.
There is heavy damage to the structure but thankfully no injuries have been reported.
Firefighters were able to salvage some items from inside the church.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Grant County Fire responded to a structure fire at First United Methodist Church in Ephrata Sunday.
The fire was called in around 8:30 a.m. and fire units noticed heavy smoke upon arrival.
Units on scene include Grant County Fire Districts 13, 3, 7, 5, Moses Lake Fire Department, Ephrata Police Department, Grant County Sheriff.
KHQ will update this story as information becomes available