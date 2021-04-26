UPDATE APRIL 26 AT 11:30 A.M.:
The Grant County Sheriff's Office said the fire has been ruled as an accident.
A candle was left burning overnight in a bathroom, creating a blaze that extended into an office and the attic of the church.
The offices and study rooms sustained heavy fire damage. The sanctuary also sustained heat, smoke and water damage.
No injuries have been reported.
UPDATE APRIL 25 AT 1:00 P.M.:
Grant County Sheriff's Office reports that that the fire was under control around 10:40 a.m. Sunday.
There is heavy damage to the structure but thankfully no injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Firefighters were able to salvage some items from inside the church.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Grant County Fire responded to a structure fire at First United Methodist Church in Ephrata Sunday.
The fire was called in around 8:30 a.m. and fire units noticed heavy smoke upon arrival.
Units on scene include Grant County Fire Districts 13, 3, 7, 5, Moses Lake Fire Department, Ephrata Police Department, Grant County Sheriff.
KHQ will update this story as information becomes available