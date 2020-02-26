The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been notified that a person in Northern California is the first to be diagnosed with COVID-19 from an unknown origin.
The Washington Post reports, the person did not recently return from a foreign country or have contact with another confirmed case, according to a person briefed on the case, which is a sign the virus may be spreading in the local area.
Officials have started tracking contacts of the person to find out how they might have been infected and if anyone else might have been exposed.
