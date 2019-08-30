A human case of West Nile virus was reported by Benton Franklin Health District and the Washington Department of Health is asking people to take precautions during the Labor Day weekend.
According to the Washington Department of Health, most people infected with West Nile do not get sick. One in five will develop a fever or other symptom which usually goes away without medical treatment.
West Nile can cause permanent neurologic effects or death.
The health department recommends using an effective insect repellent, cover up with long sleeves, and avoid mosquito prime time's such as in the evening between dusk and dawn.