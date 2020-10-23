Our first winter storm of the season is set to arrive today, and yes... it is still October! It's going to be all about timing and temperatures with this one. Models are indicating by the late morning hours, into this afternoon snow should arrive in the metro area. The National Weather Service has Spokane under a Winter Storm Warning beginning at 1PM and lasting until tomorrow morning. Valley floors could see 1-3" of snow, while our higher elevations about 2,000ft could be looking at 3-7" of total accumulation. For the mountain passes a foot of snow is a possibility.
Conditions are expected to be slick by the evening commute, if you are able to leave work early you might want to do so. We will look for the chance for tree limb damage and power outages. Please be prepared!
Tomorrow roads will still be slick. Looks will be deceiving with the sun out. Blustery winds will have some locations with feels like temperatures into the single digits to start the day! Bundle up and grab the blankets. Daytime highs are set for the mid 30s like today.
