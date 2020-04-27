According to the National Sex Offender Public Website, Laura McCollum, the first woman who was sentenced to serve her time at McNeil Island, is living in Spokane.
According to the National Sex Offender data base, 62-year-old McCollum, lives on the 1400 block of N Lincoln Street.
According to the Associated Press, McCollum was committed to McNeil Island in January 1997 and was released in June 2019. After release she was required to register as a sex offender and to participate in treatment.
According to the Associated Press, during her trial in the 90s, McCollum admitted to molesting dozens of children, male and female.
