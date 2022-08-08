OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission approved the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is buying three new properties as part of its requests for the 2023 budget.
The Commission authorized WDFW to buy a 60-acre property in the Quincy Lake Wildlife Area in Grant County, two properties totaling about 221 acres on the Methow Wildlife Area in Okanogan County and a 1,070 acre property and 17-acre conservation easement in the Wenas Wildlife Area in Yakima County.
These properties will be used for conservation and recreation.
Commissioners are also looking to push the legislature to pass laws that improve hatchery maintenance processes, require fishing licenses for certain species, promote early detection of certain wildlife diseases and enhance shoreline restoration.
Commissioners also approved the upcoming budget for the next legislative session. The budget includes:
- $47 million to restore Washington’s biodiversity, protect habitat, recover species of greatest conservation need, and increase WDFW’s conservation education capacity;
- $9.9 million to expand wildlife conflict response;
- $102.1 million to improve hatchery safety, operations, and maintenance statewide;
- $7.3 million on climate-related packages;
- $1.9 million to equip WDFW Enforcement officers with body cameras; and
- $41 million to restore habitat in the Duckabush estuary.
The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission also approved a 10-Year plan for recreation management. You can read the full plan here.