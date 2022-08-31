MEAD, Wash. - Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) officers are monitoring a young black bear that was spotted near the Fairwood Pool Wednesday morning before climbing up into a tree.
The bear is currently hanging out on private property in the area of Waikiki Road. WDFW said they have a trap set below the tree and are betting on the bear coming down as the day gets hotter.
An WDFW officer is on the scene monitoring the bear's activity. They said it is a small bear and is likely only a year and a half old.
The property is about a mile away from Brentwood Elementary School. WDFW said they have been in contact with school staff and don't believe there is any danger to students.
When the animal does eventually vacate its perch. Officers are planning to relocate it somewhere in north Spokane County.