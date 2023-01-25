Fish, eat and profit! Program pays anglers to turn in pike heads caught in Lake Roosevelt

NESPELEM, Wash. - Lake Roosevelt has a pike problem. A program intended to help rid the lake of the invasive fish could make for some fun, tasty and profitable fishing trips for area anglers.
The Northern Pike Reward Program pays anglers $10 per northern pike head turned in at designated locations, up to an individual maximum of $590 per calendar year.
“We want to remind anglers to kill all northern pike captured and to turn in their heads for a reward,” said Holly McLellan, fish biologist for Colville Tribes Fish and Wildlife (CTFW). “It doesn’t matter what size they are, even the small pike count towards the reward.”
A release from CTFW said anglers turned in 125 pike heads in 2022 and were paid $1,250. To make it even easier this year, CTFW created a map that shows the pike hot spots and freezer locations.
Anglers can drop off their pike heads at Noisy Waters Gas Station, Kettle Falls boat launch, Hunters boat launch, Fort Spokane boat launch or at the Inchelium Fish and Wildlife office.
“We appreciate the anglers help with protecting the Lake Roosevelt fishery,” said McLellan.
Northern pike can exceed 50 inches and weigh as much as 45 pounds. A female adult can produce up to 250,000 eggs. And with their duck-bill mouth and large teeth, they can easily eat frogs, birds, trout, salmon and steelhead.
Colville Tribes, Spokane Tribe of Indians and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife work together to manage Lake Roosevelt. These co-managers have removed 19,110 northern pike from the lake since 2015.
"The co-managers are particularly concerned with the negative impacts northern pike pose to tribal and state resources," said McLellan. "The co-managers of Lake Roosevelt invest $9 million annually into protecting and enhancing the fisheries of Lake Roosevelt through hatchery programs, native fish conservation programs for redband trout, white sturgeon, and burbot, as well as habitat restoration projects. Northern pike compromise the conservation and restoration of the current fisheries on Lake Roosevelt."
In order to participate in the program, anglers must be at least 17 years old and completely fill out tag information at the designated drop off area. There are no size restrictions on the pike, but fish heads must be in good condition and clearly identifiable and placed in a freezer bag with a label.
Fish caught in the main stem Columbia River from Wells Dam upstream to the Canadian border, the Spokane River upstream to Little Falls, the Kettle River or the Okanogan River are eligible for the program.
After submitting your pike heads, CTFW said you should allow 2-3 weeks to receive your reward.