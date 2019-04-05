The Consumer Product Safety Commission warns consumers about a Fisher-Price product after multiple infants deaths.
The warning surrounds the Fisher-Price "Rock n' Play" product.
According to the commission, ten infants have died since 2015 after rolling out of the "Rock n' Play" product.
Fisher-Price officials said the reported deaths occurred when infants were older than three months and were able to roll from their back to their side or stomach.
The reported deaths also occurred when the three-point harness restraint were not used.
Fisher-Price now warns parents to stop using the "Rock n' Play" for children three months or older... or if the child can roll over.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission also reminds parents to take safety precautions for any infant sleep environment, by placing infants so they sleep on their backs, and to never add blankets, pillows or stuffed items until a baby is 12 months old.