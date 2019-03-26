A man and four teens were arrested on a number of misdemeanor and felony charges after Spokane Police say they were wreaking havoc downtown and assaulting people with weapons that included brass knuckles, a knife and a skateboard Monday afternoon.
Monday around 4 p.m., SPD responded to several reports of multiple people fighting in the area of 200 S. Wall St. One citizen that called in also had cell phone footage, leading police to identifying the primary aggressors who were arrested. Witnesses had reported seeing a male suspect using brass knuckles and a knife, while another hit a victim with his skateboard.
SPD took 20-year-old Jesse Hager into custody along with three juvenile females and one juvenile male.
The juvenile male was booked for felony possession of a controlled substance, felony riot, and misdemeanor possession of dangerous weapons. A juvenile female was booked for misdemeanor riot, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor harassment and misdemeanor possession of a legend drug. The other two juvenile females were booked for misdemeanor riot and sale/delivery of a legend drug. Each of the substance/drug charges involved were for marijuana.
Police are also seeking two victims, a man and a woman, who were assaulted and fled the scene likely in fear for safety prior to police arrival. They are encouraged to call crime check at 509-456-2233 so officers can get statements from them and so they can check on their welfare while ensuring responsible parties will be held accountable.