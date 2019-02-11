KOOTENAI COUNTY - Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced Monday that five people were arrested in northern Idaho for child sexual abuse over the weekend.
The project, called Operation Lonely Heart, was a joint operation between the Department of Homeland Security and the Attorney General's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.
Post Falls Police Department hosted the project and also included the Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho, Washington State Patrol, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, Coeur d’Alene Police Department, FBI, U.S. Marshals Service and U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
Between Friday and Saturday, the project arrested three Washington residents and two Idaho residents who were all booked in the Kootenai County Jail.
“It’s a sad reality that this type of crime exists,” Wasden said. “But thanks to law enforcement’s cooperative efforts, we are able to push back against sexual predators who wish to victimize young people. Children in the region are safer today as a result of Operation Lonely Heart,” Wasden said.
All the people who were arrested were charged with enticing a child through use of the internet or other communications.
Thomas Cartwright, a 54-year-old from Post Falls, was arrested and charged on Friday
Carl Ness, a 54-year-old from Spokane, was arrested and charged on Saturday.
Kilian Hoyne, a 20-year-old from the Spokane Valley, was arrested and charged on Saturday.
Tyrel Clark, a 37-year-old from Spokane, was arrested and charged.
Richard Peterson, a 24-year-old from Rathdrum, was arrested and charged on Saturday.
The ICAC Unit says that more than 60 police officers, investigators and federal agents took part in Operation Lonely Heart.
Anyone with information regarding exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-334-4527, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.