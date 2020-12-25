Weather Alert

...SNOW TONIGHT INTO SATURDAY... Snow will increase this evening over much of north-central and eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. Steady light snow will continue tonight and then taper off Saturday morning except for showers over the Central Panhandle Mountains and near the Cascade Crest which will linger into Saturday afternoon. Snow will result in slippery roads. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden, Worley, Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Airway Heights, Cheney, Davenport, Rockford, and Fairfield. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 7 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures below 2000 feet in elevation will hover near freezing with snow more likely to accumulate on grassy surface and melting on roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&