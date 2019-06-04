Five children are going to recover after being hit by a car at a busy intersection in Peru.
Video from a security camera in Lima shows a car at an intersection making a U-turn.
The driver lost control of the car, jumped onto the sidewalk and rammed into four girls and a three year-old boy standing with his mother. The children were rushed to the hospital where doctors said they'll make a full recovery.
The driver of the car was taken into custody. It turns out the driver was a teacher at the same school as the four students and the mother and her three year-old were also headed to the school for a conference.