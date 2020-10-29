SPOKANE, Wash. - Can you make a shot from 38 feet above Spokane to win a car?
A beloved element of Hoopfest is the Toyota Shoot Off and with Hoopfest looking different this year due to COVID-19, organizers are working to still put the Shoot Off together.
Raffle tickets are currently on sale and 10 people will be selected randomly on a Facebook Live hosted by Hoopfest.
If you are one of the lucky winners, you'll get an opportunity to make a shot for a 2020 Toyota Camry.
But here’s where it gets tricky, this year instead of a free-throw competition, or a half shot competition, you’ve got to make the shot from 38 feet above the ground.
At the U.S. Pavilion inside Riverfront Park stands the “Elevated Experience,” where the 10 people will stand and try to win the car.
Each qualifier will get a chance to make two practice shots that won't count.
Once each contestant has taken their two practice shots, the First Round of five shots each will officially begin.
If you make one of these five shots you’ll advance to the Final Round. Those who don’t make any of the five shots are out of the contest.
If nobody makes the shot, this round will repeat but instead of five shots per person, each contestant will take three shots until at least two individuals are victorious.
In the final round, those who advance will have an opportunity to shoot one shot. If only one person makes the shot, that person wins the 2020 Toyota Camry.
Entries start at $5 for one entire, $20 for five entries, $100 for 30 entries, and $150 for 50 entries.
Raffle tickets are on sale now and will sell for the next 15 days.
