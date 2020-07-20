HARRISON, Idaho - Authorities responded to a bus crash in the Harrison area that led to occupants being trapped and half of the occupants being injured.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says around 5:35 p.m. Sunday, it received a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a bus on Asbury Rd. off Highway 97. It was reported that the bus was wedged between trees and occupants, some injured, were trapped inside.
Deputies and fire crews responded, and Life Flight was initially requested due to unknown injuries. Upon arrival, first responders determined there were 10 occupants and five of them were injured. After assessing the injuries, Life Flight was canceled and the injured occupants were transported to Kootenai Health with non life-threatening injuries.
The KCSO says initial reports indicate the bus had mechanical issues, lost control and went off the roadway before getting stuck between a cluster of trees. The bus was not affiliated with an organization or company and was transporting family.
The Kootenai County Traffic team responded to investigate the crash. At this time authorities say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.