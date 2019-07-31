Update: A four-vehicle crash led to five injuries and four hospitalizations Tuesday night on US-395 in Colbert.
Washington State Patrol says Ryan Carpenter, 25 of Airway Heights, was travelling northbound in a Chevrolet Malibu on US-395 near Wild Rose Road when he struck a Chevrolet Suburban from the rear.
The Malibu then crossed the center line, striking a Toyota Prius in the southbound lane. A GMC tractor then struck the Malibu and Prius in the southbound lane.
The Prius was occupied by two Olympia men, 51-year-old Dale Smith and 45-year-old Curtis Vaughn. Both were transported to the hospital with injuries.
The driver of the tractor, 24-year-old Kyle McCrea, was also transported to the hospital.
Forty-six-year-old Jeromey Austin, the driver of the Suburban, was injured but wasn't transported to the hospital.
The cause is under investigation and no charges have been made at the moment.
Previous coverage: US 395 at milepost 174 near Wild Rose Road is blocked in both directions following a multi-vehicle crash that happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The Washington State Patrol says the crash is 9 miles north of Spokane near Deer Park, Wash.
Currently there is no estimated time for reopening and there are no known detours. WSP says to expect delays and try to avoid the area if you can.