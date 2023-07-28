SPOKANE, Wash. -- Multiple Kias were stolen in various neighborhoods overnight in Spokane city limits.
The Spokane Police Department (SPD) confirmed five cars were stolen last night. Three of the stolen Kias have been recovered.
The Kia thefts are part of a TikTok trend that instructs people how to steal Kias or Hyundais. The crime trend is happening across the country.
According to a July 19 article from MarketWatch, AllState, Progressive and State Farm are among a list of car insurance providers that have announced they will not issue new policies in some states for certain Hyundai and Kia models.
"I've helped several Kia and Hyundai owners protect their vehicles already... Some have had their cars stolen, some not... just more of a prevention device," Ryan Parke, the owner of Spokane Mobile Remote Starts & More, said.
Parke told NonStop Local he has been working to help protect Kias and Hyundais against thefts for about a year due to the rise in thefts because of the social media trend.
While security systems are not a cure for the crimes, adding security can deter thieves from taking the car.
"You can basically keep the car from both being physically stolen.... with kind of... a starter-kill... device. Or, prevent entry at all with a shock sensor... If the door is open, the alarm will go off, Parke said.