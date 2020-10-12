AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.- One woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a crash that shut down Spotted Road at Airport Drive for about an hour, near Spokane International Airport.
According to Washington State Patrol, a woman driving a blue vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign, and a white SUV hit her vehicle. The woman was the only one in the blue vehicle and she had to be cut out with the Jaws of Life. Fortunately she only suffered minor injuries.
There were five people in the SUV, who were en route to the Airport to catch a flight home to Dallas. They did not make their flight.
