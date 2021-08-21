SPOKANE, Wash. - One person was shot near the McDonalds on 4th and Ash during a suspected robbery and looting Saturday afternoon.
The victim has non-life threatening injuries.
Witnesses saw 5 people flee in a red sedan heading towards EB Highway-2. Spokane deputies,. after developing probable cause, began to pursue the suspect vehicle.
Law enforcement placed spike strips in the suspect's path. They eventually stopped the vehicle using a PIT maneuver near 14th and Lindeke.
All five suspects are in custody after a brief chase on foot. Police said charges are forthcoming.
One of the suspects was a minor female, police said her name will not be released. The other four were adult males.