SPOKANE, Wash. - One person was shot near the McDonalds on 4th and Ash during a suspected robbery and looting Saturday afternoon.
The victim has non-life threatening injuries.
Witnesses saw 5 people flee in a red sedan heading towards EB Highway-2. Spokane deputies,. after developing probable cause, began to pursue the suspect vehicle.
Law enforcement placed spike strips in the suspect's path. They eventually stopped the vehicle using a PIT maneuver near 14th and Lindeke.
All five suspects are in custody after a brief chase on foot. Police said charges are forthcoming.
One of the suspects was a minor female, police said her name will not be released. The other four were adult males.
Sgt. Huffman with the Spokane Police clarified that under Washington's new police response laws, this specific incident met the requirements for officers to pursue the suspects car.
The new laws limit the types of situations that police can chase suspects in a vehicle. In this incident, police had received reports of both a shooting and robbery, which satisfy the requirements to engage in a pursuit.
Witnesses also provided a unique description of the vehicle in question to give them probable cause to pursue the suspects. Sgt. Huffman said that due to the fact that the car was very unique and easily identifiable, they could establish probable cause to pursue it.
He added that if the car had been a common make, model, and color it would have been a challenge to establish probable cause and they likely would not have been able to pursue it.