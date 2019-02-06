Spokane Mayor David Condon has ordered flags at all City of Spokane facilities to be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of Spokane Police Records Specialist Pamela Marske.
“We are deeply saddened by the death of Pamela Marske,” said Mayor Condon. “Pamela will be remembered for her work ethic, giving spirit, and bright cheerful personality. We send our deepest condolences to Pamela’s family, friends, and colleagues.”
Pamela served the Spokane community for nearly nine years at the Police Records office. Mayor Condon encourages anyone with a flag outside their home or business to join us in this recognition to honor her memory.