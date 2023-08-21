SPOKANE, Wash. — The National Weather Service - Spokane has issued a flood watch for portions of eastern Washington and northern Idaho.
The remnants of Hurricane Hilary will bring an increase in moisture to the region beginning Monday and will continue through Tuesday.
Heaviest precipitation amounts will be across southeast Washington and the central/southern Idaho Panhandle. This brings a concern for flooding, especially in areas that have experienced fires.
The burn scars could cause a risk of mudslides and flash floods due to the ground being charred and unable to absorb water.
A flood watch for portions of SE WA and central/southern ID Panhandle continues. While these are the areas of biggest concern for flooding, we do have rain in the forecast for a large portion of central and eastern WA as well as N ID.
The flood watch is issued for Garfield, Asotin, Lewis, Nez Perce, Latah and Shoshone counties with steep terrain and near burn scars.