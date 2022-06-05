KHQ declares Weather Authority Alert for incoming snow

From the National Weather Service:

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Idaho, including the following counties,

Bonner, Kootenai, Lewis and Nez Perce. Portions of Washington,

including the following counties, Asotin, Chelan, Ferry, Garfield,

Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane and Stevens.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water

crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting

thunderstorms capable of locally heavy rainfall over portions

of Washington and Idaho including steep terrain and burn

areas from the last couple of years.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

