...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Idaho, including the following counties, Bonner, Kootenai, Lewis and Nez Perce. Portions of Washington, including the following counties, Asotin, Chelan, Ferry, Garfield, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane and Stevens. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting thunderstorms capable of locally heavy rainfall over portions of Washington and Idaho including steep terrain and burn areas from the last couple of years. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Kootenai and east central Spokane Counties through 245 PM PDT... At 208 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northwest of Plummer, or 17 miles southeast of Spokane Valley, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Harrison and Rockford. This includes U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 405 and 428. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. If on or near Lake Coeur d'Alene, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH