LEWISTON, Idaho — Residents throughout Lewiston and Clarkston have begun to experience heavy rain and winds creating unsafe driving conditions.
Around 2:45 p.m. the National Weather Service (NWS) released a flash flood warning in Lewiston ID, Clarkston WA and Asotin WA. NWS initially had the warning in effect until 3:45 p.m. today.
Flash Flood Warning including Lewiston ID, Clarkston WA and Asotin WA until 4:45 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/gP5VwNGuSl— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) June 9, 2023
As weather began to increasingly get worse, they have pushed this warning until 4:45 p.m. They have urged the residents of these areas to move to higher ground and to avoid walking or driving through the flash flood.
According to NWS, it takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars and just 2 feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks. If you live in the area, stay in doors and wait for the flood water to go down.
The NWS has just sent out thunderstorm warnings for Craigmont ID, Nezperce ID, and Reubens ID until 5 p.m.