If you like to drink beer and play games, you're going to appreciate this news: Flatstick Pub is coming to Spokane!
The Flatstick Pub will be opening up this Summer/Fall on the ground level of River Park Square's M Building (612 W. Main).
The pub will feature approximately 30 taps pouring only independent, locally made beer, cider and wine.
There will also be mini golf and a food menu developed by Seattle restaurateur Ethan Stowell.
The pub will also be open to minors until 7pm daily AND will be dog friendly!