SPOKANE, Wash. - After being open to the public for almost two weeks, Flatstick Pub will officially hold its grand opening of the downtown Spokane location in the M Building this Saturday.
The event will go from 11 a.m-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, featuring discounted games and memberships.
The pub features craft beer, a menu with brick oven pizza and other pub classics, a nine-hole mini golf course and a nine-hole course of Flatstick's trademarked "Duffleboard" game. Flatstick is kid friendly until 7 p.m.
Mini golf costs $7 a game, while Duffleboard games are $4 each. However, if you plan to be a regular at Flatstick, a membership could be a solid investment.
The life-time membership is valid at all locations and comes with a t-shirt, pint glass, member bottle opener. On top of that, members can play free golf and Duffleboard, get 25 percent off Flatstick merchandise, have access to party room and member-only specials, and get a pair of free golf and Duffleboard passes for guests.
Originally $99, the one-time fee for a membership will be half off during the grand opening.
A Flatstick employee informed KHQ Thursday that while the pub originally planned to be dog-friendly, they will now no longer be allowing dogs (with the exception of service animals). Flatstick says they are hopeful that they'll eventually be allowed to have them on the patio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.