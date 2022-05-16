SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies responded to reports of people smoking drugs inside a Jeep in a parking lot on the 2300 block of N. Argonne at around 7:10 p.m. on May 13.
When the first deputy arrived, a man and woman were found in the front seats and two other passengers in the back. While waiting for backup, one of the backseat passengers exited, and the deputy asked him to sit on the bumper while she contacted the other three occupants.
The driver, a man identified as 39-year-old Skywalker Renion, ignored all commands asked of him and was reportedly lethargic in his movements. When ordered to put his hands on the wheel, he ignored the deputy and slowly brought a cheeseburger up to his mouth instead.
Renion then put the Jeep into drive, accelerated over one curb and then another, and into the McDonald's parking lot. There, he swiped the bumper of a van waiting in the drive thru and crashed into the side of the McDonald's building.
The deputy ran to the crash and commanded Renion to show his hands and stay in the vehicle. He again ignored her, stepped out of the vehicle, made eye contact, and attempted to flee. The deputy caught him quickly and held his arm, and he attempted to break away. A backup deputy arrived to the scene, and together they were able to subdue him. He continued to try and resist, but was eventually taken into custody.
The female passenger remained in the front seat, and deputies informed her she'd been injured in the crash, providing treatment on scene before she was transported to a hospital for follow-up.
A small bag of approximately 70 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, 10 Alprazolam pills, and a white, crystal-like substance the size of a baseball were discovered and seized. The white substance was tested later and returned positive for methamphetamine. Renion also had $270 in cash on his person.