A wild series of events -- involving a semi-truck carrying shrimp and cheesecake catching fire, followed by a fleeing SUV crashing into multiple vehicles including first responders -- has led to serious traffic issues on northbound I-5 near Lakewood & Joint Base Lewis McChord Monday morning.

According to Washington State Patrol, multiple crews were on scene of a semi-truck fire early Monday morning, including WSP, firefighters and Washington State Department of Transportation members.

Around 3:50 a.m., WSP says a SUV entered the scene of the fire and was involved in a collision with two fire trucks, a patrol car, a WSDOT vehicle as well as another civilian vehicle.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office had been pursuing the vehicle, but terminated the pursuit as the vehicle was continuing north on I-5 prior to the collision. WSP says the driver and passenger were transported with serious injuries, but no other injuries have been reported.

The scene has led to massive backups on I-5, completely closing northbound traffic as crews investigated and worked on cleaning up.

Photos from WSDOT showed a messy scene involving several burnt boxes from the Cheesecake Factory

I-5 crash near JBLM

The left shoulder was eventually opened to help relieve traffic issues a bit. WSDOT said the investigation was completed around 8:45 a.m. and crews are working to reopen lanes as soon as possible as they remove debris and vehicles.

