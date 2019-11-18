A wild series of events -- involving a semi-truck carrying shrimp and cheesecake catching fire, followed by a fleeing SUV crashing into multiple vehicles including first responders -- has led to serious traffic issues on northbound I-5 near Lakewood & Joint Base Lewis McChord Monday morning.
According to Washington State Patrol, multiple crews were on scene of a semi-truck fire early Monday morning, including WSP, firefighters and Washington State Department of Transportation members.
Around 3:50 a.m., WSP says a SUV entered the scene of the fire and was involved in a collision with two fire trucks, a patrol car, a WSDOT vehicle as well as another civilian vehicle.
The SUV that entered the scene was previously being pursued by Thurston County. TCSO had terminated the pursuit and the vehicle continued north on I5. The driver and passenger from the SUV were transported with serious injuries. No other reports of injuries at this time. 3/3 pic.twitter.com/L7ltjJWxR0— Trooper Johnna Batiste (@wspd1pio) November 18, 2019
The Thurston County Sheriff's Office had been pursuing the vehicle, but terminated the pursuit as the vehicle was continuing north on I-5 prior to the collision. WSP says the driver and passenger were transported with serious injuries, but no other injuries have been reported.
Here is another look at the scale of this investigation scene on northbound I-5 in Lakewood/JBLM. While the left shoulder is open, we're asking drivers to continue delaying their trips. The shoulder could be closed again after be begin the cleanup process. pic.twitter.com/ef2FsaDd8u— WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) November 18, 2019
The scene has led to massive backups on I-5, completely closing northbound traffic as crews investigated and worked on cleaning up.
Photos from WSDOT showed a messy scene involving several burnt boxes from the Cheesecake Factory
The left shoulder was eventually opened to help relieve traffic issues a bit. WSDOT said the investigation was completed around 8:45 a.m. and crews are working to reopen lanes as soon as possible as they remove debris and vehicles.
