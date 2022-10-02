SPOKANE, Wash. - Students and staff at Flett Middle School have been sorted into four houses as part of an effort to provide them a special community where they can can build relationships.
The houses, known as the League of Four, are named water, fire, wind and earth. The students were assigned to their houses during a house reveal celebration on Sept. 30.
Students were given a number before breaking into four groups in the commons. Staff rained bags of balloons and confetti down on the groups - blue for water, red for fire, white for wind and green for earth.
Flett Middle School introduces 'League of Four' to help students and staff build community
Each house then learned a unique handshake and chant. Four staff Heads of House help guide the League of Four experience and serve as another adult in the school who can connect with and support students.
Throughout the year, students earn points for their house through good behavior and by participating in competitions.
Moving forward, new students and staff will participate in reveals to discover which house they'll be a part of during their time at Flett.
