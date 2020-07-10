SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Humane Society is inviting the community to a drive-in movie experience in support of its rescue pets next month.
Unable to hold its annual "Parade of Paws" this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, SHS is transitioning to "Flicks for Fido," to accommodate social distancing guidelines. The drive-in event will be held on Saturday and Sunday Aug. 8-9 at the Spokane Humane Society (6607 Havana St.) at dusk.
"The Spokane Humane Society is excited to reintroduce the classic drive in movie experience as an opportunity to enjoy an evening out with the family", says Ed Boks, Executive Director. "These past few months had a significant impact on fundraising and we hope the community will join us for some laughs while supporting our furry friends."
At the event, SHS will feature Secret Life of Pets (Aug. 8) and Secret Life of Pets 2 (Aug. 9) on a 40 ft. screen. Movie goers can enjoy pre-packaged popcorn in souvenir popcorn bins, candy and other refreshments available for a donation.
You can reserve a spot at the drive-in experience by making a donation of $40 or more on the SHS website. Gates will open at 8 p.m. and parking selection will be first come, first serve.
"There are limited spots each evening, so reserve your spot today and have some fun while you save some lives!" SHS said in a release.
