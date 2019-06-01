Fliers protesting Coeur d'Alene's Pride in the Park found near festivities

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - There was controversy in a Coeur d'Alene park Saturday after a number of illegally posted fliers were found.
City Councilman Dan Gookin found the fliers posted around Coeur d'Alene Park where Pride in the Park was being held.
The posters said, in part, that while Pride in the Park may sound innocent, "Even events like these have been known to cater to perverts and sex criminals." The posters urged people to stay out of the park while the event was being held.
Gookin posted a picture of one of the fliers on his Facebook page with a message of his own.
"A disappointing reminder that we have a lot of work to do to rid our community of hate."
Gookin ended the post by saying he and a parks employee removed all of the signs.
The month of June is celebrated as LGBTQ+ month, so Saturday kicked off a long list of pride events in the community.