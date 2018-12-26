Now this is going the extra mile, or several-thousand miles. A viral Facebook post is telling the story of a flight attendant who had her father join her on each of her flights she worked around Christmas.
A flight attendant for Delta, Pierce Vaughan was working during Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. That's when her father, Hal, decided to join her in the sky during the Holidays.
A fellow passenger on one of Pierce and Hal's multiple flights around the country Mike Levy explained in a Facebook post:
"I had the pleasure of sitting next to Hal on my flight back home. His daughter Pierce was our flight attendant who had to work over Christmas ☹️. Hal decided he would spend the holiday with her. So, he is flying on each of her flights today and tomorrow around the country to spend time with his daughter for Christmas. 😊. What a fantastic father! Wish you both a very Merry Christmas!"
The pair flew from Fort Meyers, Fla. to Detroit, Mich. and then Massachusetts. Pierce herself shared Levy's post on Facebook, saying Hal made it on every flight and was even given a first-class seat on the flight from Fort Meyers to Detroit.
"Dad’s first trip using his benefits was a success! A special thanks to all of the patient, wonderful gate agents around the country and my perfect crew," Pierce said on Facebook. "He made it on every flight and even got first class RSW-DTW (Christmas miracle).
Pierce added a shout out to Levy for being a great passenger and telling this great story.