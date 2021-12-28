According to Flight Aware, a website that track air travel, Tuesday saw another 2,700 flights canceled, with more than 900 into or out of the United States. More than 7,000 flights have been delayed.
According to Spokane International Airport's website, there have been nearly 10 cancellations and dozens of delays already Tuesday.
Monday was an even bigger nightmare for travelers, with more than 2,800 flights canceled, and 11,000 delayed. Globally, airlines canceled more than 6,000 flights on Christmas Eve, Christmas and the day after Christmas.
The cause of the problem is complex, but mostly comes down to two things: weather and staffing shortages due to COVID-19.