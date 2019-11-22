SPOKANE, Wash. - A foggy night in the Lilac City has resulted in some flight delays at the Spokane International Airport.
Here is a list of all delayed flights as of 5:00 p.m. on Friday, November 22:
- Delta Air Lines flight 4103 to Seattle has been rescheduled from 4:45 p.m. to 11:10 a.m.
- Alaska Airlines flight 533 to Seattle has been rescheduled from 5:50 p.m. to 6:08 p.m.
- United Airlines flight 5606 to San Francisco has been cancelled
- Delta Air Lines flight 4714 to Seattle has been delayed from 9:21 a.m. to 6:11 p.m.
- Delta Air Lines flight 4126 from Salt Lake City to Spokane has been rescheduled from 4:07 p.m. to 10:42 a.m.
- Delta Air Lines flight 5819 from Seattle to Spokane has been rescheduled from 6:17 p.m. to 8:17 p.m.
Click HERE for up-to-date flight statuses.
