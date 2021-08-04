Flipped over propane truck causes road closures, evacuations in Bonner County

BONNER COUNTY- A propane truck flipped on Bayview road Wednesday afternoon, causing road closures and possible evacuations.

Idaho State Police posted a photo of the accident, and said in an accompanying post that Bayveiw Road near Sunset Road was closed for a half mile in all directions. 

Additionally, they say that some residents "may be asked to evacuate as a precaution until the area can be made safe." ISP says that there are no leaks or visible damage to the tanks, but because of the heat they are taking extra precautions to keep people safe. 

