UPDATE: April 10, 2019 3:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Flood Advisory for west central Latah County in north Idaho and east central Whitman County on the Palouse until at least 7:00 a.m. Wednesday as flooding continues along Missouri Flat Creek as well as near the South Fork of the Palouse River.

Law enforcement in Latah County is also reporter minor flooding occurring near Paradise Creek in Moscow.

The Latah County Sheriff's Office urged residents that don't need to be out on the roadways on Wednesday to stay home until crews have an opportunity to make sure the roads are safe.

Previous Coverage:

LATAH COUNTY - The Latah County Sheriff says there is flooding around the county. He recommends that if residents don't need to travel on Wednesday they should stay home until crews have a chance to clear the roads and make sure they are safe.

The National Weather Service has extended a flood advisory until midnight for the smaller rivers/creeks in the Pullman/Moscow area.