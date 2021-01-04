This week promises more rain and snow showers across the Inland Northwest, but excessive rain and snowmelt in the Palouse has led officials to issue a flood warning for the area until Tuesday at 8:45am.
Authorities are advising residents living near riverbanks to use caution and expect high water levels throughout the week. This flooding is due to the heavy rain and snowfall over the last week, turning into snowmelt and rain in the last few days. Some roads are already flooding in the area.
In Spokane, another half-inch of rain is expected on Monday with more precipitation and snow expected throughout the week.
