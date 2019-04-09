MOSCOW - A flood watch has been issued for the Latah and Whitman Counties.
Paradise Creek in Moscow is expected to be pushed past the flood stage of 9.2 feet, late Tuesday night and early into Wednesday morning.
A sharp increase in rainfall is expected and according to the National Weather Service, there is a good chance the river will rise above the flood stage.
The interception of Bridge Street and Hillcrest Drive may also be flowing into the intersection at that stage.
Water could also begin backing up through the storm drains on Roosevelt street.