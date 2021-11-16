COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. - A bear that spent almost a month with a plastic jar on its head has finally been freed.
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the 250-pound female bear was spotted wandering around collier county twice.
Initial efforts to trap the bear weren't successful and it wasn't seen again for three weeks when a resident spotted the animal on a security camera.
Officials then set new traps and included night patrols to trap the bear and remove the container which authorities believe was part of an automatic pet feeder.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission staff were able to clean a neck injury caused by the container and the bear was released back into the wild after a day and a half of monitoring.