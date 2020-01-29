Florida daycare worker fired after writing message for more diapers on child's stomach

LEE COUNTY, Florida - A Florida daycare provider was fired after writing on a child's stomach with marker in order to send a message to his mother.
"I noticed permanent marker from the top of his torso to past where his diaper goes," Heather Chisum said.
She said she discovered the message when she was changing her 1-year-old son Milo's diaper.
The message read, "Mom I'm out of diapers please read my reports," Chisum said "and there was underlining, it was big."
She had just picked up Milo and her 3-year-old daughter, Shinley, from Children's Education Center of the Islands Daycare provider.
"I was crying, mortified that this happened to my son," Chisum said.
However, she said this wasn't the first time it had happened. It also happened back in November. She said the daycare puts daily reports in her kid's lunch box, but admitted that sometimes she overlooks them.
"I'm a single mom of two - I missed a report but I was not given a phone call [or] email, a text message, I was not verbally told at all that I need to bring diapers or I was out of diapers," Chisum said.
She said that while she and the children's father, William Carmine, didn't notify anyone of the first incident, this time, they did.
"He's a 1-year-old boy, he likes to move - to write a full message on his stomach would take, I believe honestly, more than one person," Carmine said.
The daycare released a statement that said in part:
"It was a breach of our professional ethics on the part of the teacher. The school has taken immediate action to remove this teacher from the school. We are revisiting protocols already in place to ensure that nothing like this occurs again."
Milo's parents have filed a police report and the Department of Children and Families will be coming to do an investigation on the daycare.
