Florida dog stolen two years ago found in Colorado and reunited with family

A stolen dog made her way home after being missing for two years..
"Cedar" the German Shepherd was just four months old when she last seen by her family. She was stolen from her home in Miami back in 2017, but with the help of animal charity "Wings of Rescue" that all changed.
Cedar was found this month, nearly two thousand miles away in a ditch in Colorado, covered in the snow.
The Deputy Marshal who found her says she was injured and had to be cared for.
It was then a vet realized Cedar was micro-chipped and contacted her family.
The Petersons and Cedar were reunited on Saturday at the Fort Lauderdale airport, with Cedar barking for joy. They plan to take her and her siblings out for a swim once she feels better.