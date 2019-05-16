Florida family adopts dog and finds out it's riddle with pellets; Rescue group says she was likely used for target practice

A rescue dog named Tessi is now safe and loved in a new home, but her new family was shocked to learn that her whole body was full of pellets.
Tessi was rescued from unknown conditions in Georgia. her family has had her for a month now, but just last week, they found out that her whole body is riddled with bird shot.
it all started when Tessi's new mom noticed head tremors. Tessi's family took her to the vet, and found an unbelievable amount of bird shot in Tessi's body.
From her hips, to her neck, and her knees, the New Smyrna Beach Rescue group that took her in said they believe she was used as target practice in Georgia.
"How can someone do that? I do not understand. a sweet, obedient, and just... I don't get it. I don't understand," Tessi's new owner said.
Tessi's vet visits are now adding up with up to $1,000 in blood work, $3000 for her heartworm diagnosis and because she can't walk far due to the bird shot, a $3,000-$5,000 knee surgery.
If you'd like to help out with Tessi's medical costs, CLICK HERE.