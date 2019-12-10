Florida family feels victimized after hackers says racial comments through WIFI security camera

A Florida family doesn't feel safe in their Cape Coral home tonight after a their home surveillance cameras were hacked.
The hacker spied on the family using their internet connected camera, taunted them with racial slurs.
The hacker started talking to the owners about their son, who did not appear in the video, leading them to believe the hacker had been watching them for a while.
"They've been watching us. That's the only way you'd know I had a son and the only way you'd know what he looks likes," Josefine Brown said.
The hacker focuses on making racial comments towards the couple, spewing from their security camera over and over again.
"Very hurtful because I mean my son is biracial and the comments he made were really hurtful," Brown said.
Fed up with the hateful invasion of privacy, they ripped the batteries out of the camera.
The Brown's called ring immediately telling the family "The email address and password of one of your external accounts was exposed in a data breach".
Ring believes someone used that information to gain access into their account.
Brown said she is constantly changing the WiFi password and believes the company needs to step up their security.
"Fix it, put more security stuff on there," Brown said. "Do more updates on the cameras making sure everything runs the way it's supposed to."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.