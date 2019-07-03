A Florida homeowner is horrified when an iguana hunter shoots a pool maintenance worker instead of a giant lizard with a pellet gun.
According to the Boca Raton Police Department, a neighbor hired the iguana hunter to kill nuisance iguanas in the area.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife said there are multiple ways to get rid of iguanas.
Steve Kavashansky, owner of Iguana Busters, said, "our preferred method is a shot to the head, it's quick, it's humane."
The iguana hunter who hit the pool maintenance worker was not charged.